Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $35.83

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.83, but opened at $34.35. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $34.43, with a volume of 2,020 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMS shares. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

