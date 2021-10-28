Fresnillo’s (FRES) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Fresnillo (LON:FRES)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,136.88 ($14.85).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

LON FRES opened at GBX 887.80 ($11.60) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 817.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,476.16. The company has a market capitalization of £6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,364.50 ($17.83).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.