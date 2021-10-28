Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Get Frontline alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FRO. Danske raised shares of Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.33. Frontline has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $9.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontline will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Frontline by 54.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.