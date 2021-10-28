FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) PT Lowered to $19.00

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

FSK opened at $22.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. As a group, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 94.55%.

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,129 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,988 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

