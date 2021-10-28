Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $820.25

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 820.25 ($10.72) and traded as low as GBX 674 ($8.81). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 684 ($8.94), with a volume of 43,125 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £429.20 million and a P/E ratio of -7.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 745.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 820.25.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

