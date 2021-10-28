Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Shares Down 1.2%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) shares traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 148.55 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 154.20 ($2.01). 52,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 259,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156 ($2.04).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 147.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 150.84. The company has a market cap of £549.42 million and a PE ratio of 13.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.99.

In other Funding Circle news, insider Samir Desai acquired 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £4,031.55 ($5,267.25).

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platforms originate small and medium enterprises loans through asset management companies, government-backed entities, public and private funds, individuals, banks, other institutional investors, national entities, and retail investors, as well as provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

