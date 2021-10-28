Furucombo Price Tops $0.62 (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 103.7% higher against the US dollar. Furucombo has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00070708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00071535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00099849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,567.32 or 0.99619472 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,368.15 or 0.07067920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00021925 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

