Fuse Network Price Reaches $0.0957 on Exchanges (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $5.27 million and $221,937.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0957 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00070086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00072585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00101003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,640.04 or 1.00062508 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,349.16 or 0.07060142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021852 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.