Fusion Market Capitalization Reaches $42.14 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 27th. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $42.14 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,558.92 or 0.99440949 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,973,559 coins. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

