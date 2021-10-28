FY2021 Earnings Forecast for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Issued By Piper Sandler

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First BanCorp. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First BanCorp.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE:FBP opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.38.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 75.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

