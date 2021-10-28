FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Medpace Holdings, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medpace in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.42.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $210.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.59. Medpace has a twelve month low of $106.83 and a twelve month high of $217.31.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $100,102.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,157 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,227. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

