FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sensata Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

