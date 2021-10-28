FY2021 Earnings Forecast for United Microelectronics Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Microelectronics in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Microelectronics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

UMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Shares of UMC opened at $10.86 on Thursday. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 70.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,528,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168,856 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 48.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after buying an additional 676,871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1,364.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,598,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after buying an additional 1,489,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at $12,721,000. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.