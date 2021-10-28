FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Issued By Piper Sandler

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.34. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WASH. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $53.83 on Thursday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $32.34 and a one year high of $56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $540,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5,611.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,332,000 after buying an additional 561,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,302,000 after buying an additional 56,936 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 190,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,782,000 after buying an additional 31,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

