FY2021 EPS Estimates for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Decreased by Analyst

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for 89bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.86) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.59). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for 89bio’s FY2022 earnings at ($4.28) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 23.82, a quick ratio of 23.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.20. 89bio has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $28.28.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.20).

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $122,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the second quarter valued at about $2,809,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in 89bio by 6.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in 89bio by 4.8% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,965,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,860,000 after purchasing an additional 229,555 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in 89bio by 1.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 89bio by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

