FY2021 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centene in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.11. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $70.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.39.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Centene by 4.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,189 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,173 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Centene by 101.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,524,000 after acquiring an additional 309,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Centene by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,612,000 after acquiring an additional 208,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.