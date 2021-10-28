FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

NYSE FR opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.61. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $59.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

