FY2021 EPS Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Boosted by Griffin Securities

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Halliburton in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 24th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HAL. Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

HAL stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.01 and a beta of 2.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,325,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $377,453,000 after buying an additional 8,131,429 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $94,603,000 after buying an additional 4,113,002 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $113,041,000 after buying an additional 3,923,117 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,620,113 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $163,528,000 after buying an additional 3,920,666 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

