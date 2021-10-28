FY2021 EPS Estimates for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Cut by Analyst

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.68. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2022 earnings at $10.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.63.

Shares of PII opened at $117.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. Polaris has a twelve month low of $88.77 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.95.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Polaris by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 6,541.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 179,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,982,000 after purchasing an additional 176,937 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Polaris by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Polaris by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

