FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Pretium Resources in a report released on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.83.

TSE PVG opened at C$15.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of C$10.40 and a twelve month high of C$17.72. The company has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.75.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$187.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$180.02 million.

In other news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total value of C$26,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$305,983.02.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

