FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Raised by Analyst

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.26. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

