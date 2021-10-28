FY2021 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $13.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

S&P Global stock opened at $462.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $470.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $440.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 53.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

