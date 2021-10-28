FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Issued By Truist Securiti

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $107.97 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $104.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2023 earnings at $129.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $152.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $176.61 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOOG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,129.77.

GOOG opened at $2,931.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,812.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,593.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,514.62 and a 12-month high of $2,982.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 532,451 shares of company stock worth $528,366,645 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.