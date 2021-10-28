FY2022 EPS Estimates for Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Telecom Italia in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telecom Italia’s FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

TIIAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS TIIAY opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

