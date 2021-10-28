FY2023 EPS Estimates for Arch Resources, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will earn $17.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.64. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.87) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of ARCH stock traded up $3.81 on Thursday, reaching $95.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average of $64.60. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $105.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

In other Arch Resources news, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $68,397.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $73,124.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,722 shares of company stock valued at $166,121. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Arch Resources by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Arch Resources by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

