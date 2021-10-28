FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “NA” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.80 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on Sierra Metals from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

SMT traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,555. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.52. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.11 and a 1 year high of C$4.92. The stock has a market cap of C$421.57 million and a PE ratio of 9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$97.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$98.07 million.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.