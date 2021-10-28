G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) Trading Up 2.9%

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) was up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 73,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 597,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G Medical Innovations stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market.

