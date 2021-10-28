Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) Insider Sells £231,000 in Stock

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) insider Rod Waldie sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £231,000 ($301,802.98).

LON:GTLY opened at GBX 236.50 ($3.09) on Thursday. Gateley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118 ($1.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 262 ($3.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £280.34 million and a P/E ratio of 21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 229.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 210.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GTLY shares. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Gateley in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Gateley in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

