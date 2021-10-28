GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Shares Down 27.8%

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) dropped 27.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 87,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,154,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

GBT Technologies, Inc is a top-notch BPO development company. The firm engages in the consumer heuristic technology platform that connects consumers with the products. It offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for both domestic and international carriers. GBT Technologies also offers cellular activation to create additional users on those networks and provides check processing, verification and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses.

