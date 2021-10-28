GCN Coin (GCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 24.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $158,259.50 and approximately $8.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded 77% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.64 or 0.00309435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000411 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.