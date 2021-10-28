GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 75.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75,265 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Shares of GCP stock opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

GCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.