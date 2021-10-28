Genaro Network Trading Up 24.9% Over Last 7 Days (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. Genaro Network has a market cap of $9.30 million and $11.75 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00049502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.19 or 0.00206237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.39 or 0.00098695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Genaro Network Coin Profile

GNX is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 274,171,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

