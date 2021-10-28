Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post $2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54. Generac reported earnings of $2.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $10.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.08 to $14.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.59.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $488.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac has a 12 month low of $202.02 and a 12 month high of $497.87.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

