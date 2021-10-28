Genesis Energy (GEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $503.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Genesis Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GEL stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. Genesis Energy has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -38.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other Genesis Energy news, Director James E. Davison bought 25,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant E. Sims bought 10,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,002,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,164,410.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $519,160 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genesis Energy stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of Genesis Energy worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

