Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) vs. Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Critical Survey

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) and Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Jackson Financial and Genworth Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A Genworth Financial 12.77% 4.38% 0.65%

This table compares Jackson Financial and Genworth Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Genworth Financial $8.66 billion 0.25 $178.00 million N/A N/A

Genworth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Jackson Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jackson Financial and Genworth Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jackson Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Genworth Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jackson Financial currently has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.13%. Given Jackson Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Jackson Financial is more favorable than Genworth Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Genworth Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Genworth Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genworth Financial beats Jackson Financial on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc. is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans. The Australia Mortgage Insurance segment offers flow mortgage insurance and selectively provides bulk mortgage insurance that aids in the sale of mortgages to the capital markets and helps lenders manage capital and risk. The U.S. Life Insurance segment offers long-term care insurance products as well as service traditional life insurance and fixed annuity products in the United States. The Runoff segment includes the results of non-strategic products which are no longer actively sold but continue to service its existing blocks of business. Its non-strategic products primarily include variable annuity, variable life insurance, institutional, corporate-owned life insurance and other accident and health insurance products. The company was fo

