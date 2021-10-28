Geode Capital Management LLC Has $32.76 Million Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $32,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHO opened at $57.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average is $62.60. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

