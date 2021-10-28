Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 46,980 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 999,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46,980 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $34,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xencor by 185.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Xencor by 323.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 68,389 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 798.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 64,256 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $38.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

