Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 503,992 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,905,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,992 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $33,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the first quarter valued at $6,086,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BGC Partners by 106.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 72,774 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in BGC Partners by 165.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 161,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGCP opened at $5.47 on Thursday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $512.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.05 million. Analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

