George P. Sakellaris Sells 5,747 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $415,852.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

George P. Sakellaris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, George P. Sakellaris sold 1,646 shares of Ameresco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $119,203.32.

On Tuesday, September 7th, George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of Ameresco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,014,777.92.

Shares of AMRC opened at $76.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.06. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ameresco by 208.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,492 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ameresco by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ameresco by 154.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 109,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after acquiring an additional 35,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ameresco by 140.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

