Giant Market Capitalization Reaches $35,379.32 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 65.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. During the last seven days, Giant has traded 73.5% lower against the dollar. Giant has a total market capitalization of $35,379.32 and approximately $1.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00039543 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001034 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 19,388,170 coins and its circulating supply is 19,350,674 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

