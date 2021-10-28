Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.90-8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.25. Gilead Sciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.900-$8.100 EPS.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,866,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160,865. The stock has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.48. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.72.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gilead Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Gilead Sciences worth $756,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

