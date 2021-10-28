GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,870 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,546.93 ($20.21).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,482.80 ($19.37) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,438.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,396.96. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 0.92%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

