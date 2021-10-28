GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Declares GBX 19 Dividend

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,478.20 ($19.31) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,438.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,396.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The firm has a market cap of £74.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.05.

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,550.50 ($20.26).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

