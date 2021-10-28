Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $81.87 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,003 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $81,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,207 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19,666.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,320 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,476,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,817,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,057,000 after acquiring an additional 843,590 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.58. 24,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,086. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $105.95 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.29.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.