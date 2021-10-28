Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 0.6% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $124,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after buying an additional 38,678 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 191,383 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 95,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.60. 17,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,026,518. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.37. The company has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.