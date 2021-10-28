Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 5,339 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $267,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,998,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $5.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,918.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,799.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,554.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,508.48 and a 52 week high of $2,973.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,077.44.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

