Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.49

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 93.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,348,000 after acquiring an additional 305,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after acquiring an additional 759,769 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after buying an additional 2,910,699 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,882,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,196,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,426,000 after buying an additional 222,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

