Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,163 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Global Payments worth $83,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $144.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.32 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.85.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

