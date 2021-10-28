GNY Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. GNY has a total market capitalization of $61.84 million and approximately $147,045.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GNY has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00049384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.46 or 0.00208165 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004922 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00098604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About GNY

GNY (GNY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

