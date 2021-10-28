Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a growth of 1,710.3% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOBI. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $3,004,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gobi Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $666,000. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Gobi Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:GOBI opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Gobi Acquisition has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69.

Gobi Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gobi Acquisition Corp. is based in Hong Kong.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Gobi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gobi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.